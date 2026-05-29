Doorbell camera captures black bear ringing bell at New Jersey home with its nose

No one answered the door, and the bears eventually moved on without causing any trouble.

A New Jersey homeowner got an unexpected visitor when a black bear wandered onto her porch and appeared to ring the doorbell with its nose.

Naomi Kuren's doorbell camera captured the moment at her home in Sparta, Sussex County. In the video, shared by News 12 New Jersey, two black bears are seen exploring the property before one steps onto the porch and appears to tap the doorbell with its nose.

No one answered the door, and the bears eventually moved on without causing any further trouble.

In New Jersey, black bear sightings are no longer confined to one part of the state. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife has reported sightings in all 21 counties.

While the moment may look playful on camera, it reflects a broader trend. Bears are showing up in residential areas more often as neighborhoods expand. When food-related smells linger around homes, black bears have more reason to investigate human spaces.

That can raise safety concerns for residents, especially if someone is surprised by a bear at close range or tries to interact with it. It can also end badly for the animals, which may be relocated or euthanized if conflicts escalate.

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A cute clip can quickly turn into a dangerous situation if a bear becomes too comfortable returning to the same porch, driveway, or neighborhood. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife urged residents to reduce the chances of future visits by securing anything that could attract bears, especially food, trash, and other tempting odors

If you do see a bear, the safest thing to do is to give it space and let it move along rather than approaching it or trying to capture a closer video. The less bears are rewarded for visiting homes, the less likely they are to return.

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