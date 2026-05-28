Black bears reappear near homes and schools in Mississippi as sheriff warns sightings will rise

"Residents are urged to stay alert … and avoid approaching or attempting to feed wildlife."

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones urged residents to use extra caution after law enforcement was called when black bears were spotted on Memorial Day.

What's happening?

According to WJTV, Jones said deputies and Utica police responded to reports that at least two black bears were seen in the Utica area. He also said that sightings have risen recently in some parts of the county.

Black bears are native to Mississippi.

Jones told residents to not approach the animals and report any sightings to local authorities. He also outlined several practical steps people can take, including securing food sources and keeping pets close.

Warm weather and holiday gatherings can result in food being left outdoors, which can attract wildlife into populated areas.

Why does it matter?

Bear sightings affect both public safety and the well-being of the animals. A bear moving through a residential area can become dangerous if someone tries to get too close for a photo or a better look.

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In many cases, human activity shapes these encounters. Trash, uncovered compost, pet food, birdseed, grills, and other things around homes can give wild animals a reason to return. As development expands and natural habitats become more fragmented, animals may also move through towns and neighborhoods more often.

Preventing conflict often starts with removing attractants.

What's being done?

Local officials emphasized prevention and public awareness. Jones said residents should stay alert, secure food sources around their homes, keep an eye on pets, and report sightings, per WJTV.

Those steps can reduce the chances that a bear will linger in a neighborhood or become too comfortable around people. They can also protect the animals since bears that repeatedly find food near homes may face greater risks from traffic, human reactions, and forced removal.

Making homes and yards less attractive to wildlife can include bringing pet food indoors, tightly securing garbage, cleaning up after cookouts, and avoiding feeding or interacting with bears and other animals.

"Residents are urged to stay alert, secure food sources around homes, keep pets close, and avoid approaching or attempting to feed wildlife. Report sightings to local authorities so we can help keep both the community and the animals safe," the sheriff said.

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