Officials launch rescue operation after predator is spotted near residential area: 'Safety is our priority'

These wildlife sightings are increasing globally — particularly in the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

In northern India, wildlife officials jumped into action to capture a black bear after multiple sightings were reported in residential areas.

What happened?

As the Kashmir Observer reported, the animal was spotted near Nigeen Lake, which is populated by thousands of people living in houseboats and homes surrounding the water. The bear was also reported wandering near several major universities nearby.

The large-scale operation to capture it involved teams from across India, including Central Kashmir, as well as wildlife officials from surrounding districts.

Drones were used to track the bear's activity, and authorities kept tranquilizer guns and small rifles at hand in case of emergencies, according to the news agency KNO. Ambulances and wildlife personnel were on duty in case of injuries to animals or to rescue teams.

Wildlife Warden, Central Kashmir Division, Parvez Ahmad Wani, said the public should keep clear of the area and travel only if necessary.

"Avoid venturing into parks, lakesides, or secluded areas," he said. "Safety is our priority."

Why is the bear sighting concerning?

According to the nonprofit Wildlife SOS, Asiatic black bears are common in the Himalayan region around Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley, as the surrounding forests and mountains provide a perfect habitat.

Kashmir Life reported that populations have increased in recent years because forest health has improved, but their habitats still face numerous pressures.

The warming planet, habitat encroachment by humans, decreased availability of natural food, and easier access to food in human-inhabited areas have all threatened their long-term health.

With natural cycles being disrupted, food doesn't grow as predictably, leading bears into towns to scour trash in search of easy calories. Some bears skip hibernation and remain active throughout winter because they no longer need to conserve energy.

However, this behavior not only habituates bears to unnatural foods and behaviors but also increases the risk of human-wildlife encounters.

Bear sightings are increasing globally, including in many regions of the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

Many of them roam through neighborhoods, gas stations, and even ice cream shops, indicating that they are driven by limited food sources and perhaps population growth, thereby creating scarcity.

What can be done to protect people?

Kashmir Life reported that some late-night guards at the universities now monitor CCTV footage for "unusual movement," and that the rescue operation in Srinagar was ongoing.

Thankfully, it seems the bear was finally captured after an exhausting 11-day chase, according to an update from Kashmir Observer.

It was finally trapped near Nigeen Lake, marking the end of one of the most nail-biting search operations the area has witnessed. Officials planned to relocate it to a more forested area following a medical examination.

If you happen to come across a black bear while hiking or partaking in other outdoor activities, make sure to stay calm and back away slowly so as not to startle the animal. Making noise and appearing large by raising your arms is also recommended by wildlife officials.

Also, keep bear spray with you and always use a bear can to store food while camping. Black bears are usually timid, but they can be aggressive if they have cubs or are startled.

Generally, if you keep a healthy distance and respect wildlife, you can avoid harm and enjoy the great outdoors.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.