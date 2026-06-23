Black bear roams Missouri gym parking lot near midnight, and officials say no selfies

Recent flooding and other weather-related pressures can push bears away from their normal feeding areas.

Late Thursday, a black bear turned up in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Columbia, Missouri, shortly before midnight.

The surprise encounter is the latest reminder that, as wildlife populations recover, animals are increasingly crossing paths with people in developed areas.

What happened?

The Jefferson City News Tribune reported that at the Planet Fitness near Providence Road and Nifong Boulevard, employee Jake Goff spotted a large black bear outside the gym and recorded it late Thursday night.

"One of my members came in looking shocked, saying he thinks there's a bear in the parking lot," Goff said. "We all go outside together and, sure enough, you seen a bear walking across the parking lot ... I was pretty shocked."

The sighting is not an isolated incident. The News Tribune noted that another Columbia resident also reported seeing a bear on Bethel Street near Nifong Boulevard earlier that evening. Just days earlier, Suzanne Stuebben and Jodi Hardwick encountered what they later realized was a bear in northwest Columbia.

"It was huge, and one of our friends were like, 'You guys sure it wasn't a dog?'" Hardwick said. "It is not a dog. Definitely bear."

After reviewing Goff's video, Missouri Department of Conservation black bear and furbearer biologist Nate Bowersock said the animal appeared to be an adult black bear, though he could not tell whether it was male or female.

Why does it matter?

Black bears are making a comeback in Missouri after nearly disappearing by 1850.

Missouri now has about 1,200 black bears statewide, Bowersock said, up from the roughly 800 estimated in the department's 2023 pamphlet.

At the same time, bears turning up in parking lots and neighborhoods show how closely wildlife and humans now overlap.

Recent flooding and other weather-related pressures can push bears away from their normal feeding areas, sending them into developed areas as they look for food or for higher, drier ground.

Close encounters can put residents, pets, and drivers at risk, while bears that become used to human food or crowded spaces can contribute to more dangerous encounters over time that can also end badly for them.

What can I do?

Conservation officials emphasize that people should stay back and avoid leaving anything that might make a bear linger.

Bowersock said residents should store food, grills, and trash indoors so animals are not drawn closer to homes.

If you see a bear, stay calm and do not try to get closer for a photo or video. If you are in a car, remain there. If you are outside near your home, move back inside if the animal approaches.

It is important to leave wildlife be, as giving bears space helps reduce stress on the animal and lowers the chances of a dangerous interaction.

"The big thing is: Enjoy the sighting, but definitely do not approach the bear. We don't want selfies with this animal," Bowersock said

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