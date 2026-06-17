Black bear sends Alabama town residents indoors, spends 4 hours in tree before wardens capture it

"[We] thank the community for their patience, and for the many hilarious bear memes that quickly appeared across social media."

A black bear brought part of Hartford, Alabama, to a standstill after wandering into a neighborhood and spending nearly four hours perched in a tree.

What happened?

Residents near Sixth Avenue and Lily Street were told to stay inside on June 11 after Hartford police said on Facebook that a black bear had been seen in the area, WTVY reported.

After climbing a tree, the bear stayed there for nearly four hours until Alabama State Game Wardens captured it and relocated it to the woods. Authorities said the animal had not hurt anyone and did not appear aggressive, but the situation still called for a cautious response in a residential area.

Hartford police were joined by Alabama State Troopers, Geneva and Hartford Animal Control, and Hartford Utilities during the operation. Together, they worked to protect nearby residents while keeping the bear safe.

Once it seemed clear no one had been hurt, residents lightheartedly discussed the disruption on social media. One commenter joked that the bear was merely in town to get its teeth cleaned by the local dentist, adding an AI-generated image of a bear in a dentist's chair.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Why does it matter?

Even when a bear is not acting aggressively, an encounter like this can be alarming in a neighborhood. Residents were told to stay inside, and normal routines were disrupted because a wild animal had entered a human-dominated area.

The sighting also points to a broader issue behind many wildlife encounters: Humans and animals are increasingly sharing the same spaces as natural habitats shrink. As neighborhoods expand and easy food sources become more accessible, bears can end up in places they would usually avoid.

What's being done?

The response in Hartford was coordinated and nonlethal. Officials secured the area while the bear remained in the tree, and wildlife officers later relocated it to the woods.

After the bear was moved, police urged residents to reduce attractants by bringing pet food indoors, securing trash, and not leaving food scraps outside.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in today's operation for their professionalism and teamwork," the Hartford Police Department said. "We'd also like to thank the community for their patience, and for the many hilarious bear memes that quickly appeared across social media."

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