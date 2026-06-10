Worker at North Carolina island home shocked after black bear wanders out of bushes

"About the last place I expected to come across a black bear."

A North Carolina worker got the kind of surprise few people expect during a beach house job. A black bear suddenly stepped out of the bushes on a barrier island for a quick cameo.

After the sighting on Bogue Banks, WCTI 12 reported that officials were again urging locals and visitors to secure food and other items that attract bears.

What happened?

According to WCTI 12, James Jones was at a house on Oakleaf Drive in Pine Knoll Shores in late May when he noticed movement nearby.

"Out walks a black bear from the bushes," Jones told the station. "It was a pretty unique experience."

He said the moment was even more surprising because it happened in a beach community.

"About the last place I expected to come across a black bear," he relayed to WCTI 12.

The network said recent bear reports have also come from Emerald Isle and other areas on Bogue Banks. Officials told WCTI 12 that bears are not often spotted on the barrier island, but the sightings are still considered normal.

Chris Kent, a district wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, explained to the station that the animal could be a young bear moving into new territory after leaving its birthplace.

Why does it matter?

These bear encounters become more likely as humans provide more potential attractions for them.

"Birdseed feeders, unsecured trash cans, compost piles, beehives — all of those things typically translate to easy food sources," Kent told WCTI 12.

On the Crystal Coast, summer brings more people, more outdoor meals, and more garbage into neighborhoods near wildlife habitats.

"We start building in their habitat; we're going to see more exposures like this," Jones noted to WCTI 12. "I think that's just something we're going to have to accept."

Officials told WCTI 12 that there have been no reported injuries or property damage involving people, pets, or bears, which are possible when human and wildlife collide.

While the bear may have reached Bogue Banks on its own, people can influence whether it stays. Development, food waste, and unsecured containers can teach wild animals to associate neighborhoods with easy meals.

Wildlife officials told WCTI 12 that about 10,000 black bears live east of Interstate 95, and they are advising residents to leash pets and keep their distance to avoid unnecessary encounters.

What are people saying?

Jones said the animal seemed calm during the encounter.

"He was very docile, wasn't paying me much mind and again," he shared with WCTI 12.

The network reported that Emerald Isle Town Manager Frank Rush said officials are monitoring the sightings but do not currently view them as a serious threat.

Kent said the recent reports should be seen in context.

"This isn't the first time a bear has found its way over to Bogue Banks, and it certainly won't be the last time," he concluded to WCTI 12.

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