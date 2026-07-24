Black bear scales a wall, slips a gate, and prowls California yards near an elementary school

A black bear put a quiet California neighborhood onto high alert Friday afternoon after it was spotted climbing a wall, slipping past a gate and moving through several residential yards near an elementary school.

The sighting reflects the growing reality for the state's foothill communities that human neighborhoods and wild habitat are increasingly overlapping.

What happened?

At roughly 4:15 p.m., a video captured the bear moving within the 3300 block of Paraiso Way in Glendale. In the video shared with KTLA, the bear was seen climbing up a wall, maneuvering around a gate and then coming down into a backyard. The outlet shared still images of the black bear as well.

Near the Valley View Elementary School, the bear continued through a series of Glendale properties. KTLA added that Glendale Police Department officers followed its path through the area. A resident also reportedly came across the bear briefly while out walking a dog.

In the San Gabriel Mountain foothill areas, residents say encounters like this have increased since the recent wildfires. The pattern suggests that when fire disrupts habitat, wildlife is more likely to wind up moving through streets, fences and backyards.

Why does it matter?

A bear moving through yards in the late afternoon, when people will be outside, can quickly become a public safety concern.

Meanwhile, wildfires, development along habitat edges and attractants such as garbage, pet food and fruit trees, can all make residential areas more appealing or unavoidable for animals that are simply trying to survive.

What can I do?

When a bear is spotted nearby, give it space. Residents should avoid approaching it, cornering it, or trying to film it too closely, and they should bring pets indoors.

Wildlife agencies routinely advise people in bear country to secure trash, avoid leaving pet food outside, clean barbecue grills, and pick ripe fruit quickly. These steps can help keep a roaming bear from turning a one-time pass-through into a repeated stop.

In neighborhoods near wildfire zones or mountain habitat, it also helps to stay alert during periods when animals may be displaced. Checking local alerts, talking with neighbors and reporting sightings to authorities can give communities more time to respond safely.

Better coexistence depends on planning for the reality that bears and other wildlife will keep moving through developed areas, especially after fires and other disruptions. Preventing conflict is often less about removing the animal than about removing the reasons it stays.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.