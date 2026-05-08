'It was just very surreal': 250-pound bear rescued after getting stuck in window well

The rescue is a vivid reminder that wildlife encounters can happen right outside our own homes.

What began as a routine day in Falcon, Colorado, quickly turned into an extraordinary wildlife rescue when a 250-pound black bear became trapped in a home's window well.

Rather than panic, the bear appeared surprisingly relaxed, curling up for a nap as stunned family members and neighbors gathered to watch, according to KKTV.

When resident Kristen Nedbalek returned home, she found the bear perched just outside her basement window in the narrow well below.

Neighbors soon gathered, and what could have been a frightening situation instead became a local spectacle, as onlookers quietly watched the bear rest peacefully.

"We're all just kind of standing around in the basement, just watching it in the window," Nedbalek told the local outlet. "It was just very surreal."

Above the window well, wildlife officers worked out a rescue plan while the bear remained calm below.

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"It would just kind of wake up, look around, and just kind of start knocking off again," Nedbalek said. "It was doing this really cute thing where it was just like, kind of holding on to its back leg, kind of like a cat does."

Wildlife officers had already issued a bear watch after earlier sightings in the area.

Eventually, officials tranquilized the animal, brought it into the house through the basement window, and removed it through the front door for relocation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife later administered a reversal drug and transported the bear to a more suitable habitat.

The rescue is a vivid reminder that wildlife encounters can happen right outside our own homes.

For Nedbalek, though, the experience carried even deeper emotional significance. Just minutes before discovering the bear, she had learned that her grandfather had passed away.

"It certainly seemed like it was his way of saying goodbye, since I wasn't able to say goodbye to him," she told KKTV. "Four minutes after I found out, I got a text saying, 'Hey, we have a visitor at our house.' So, I come home … And there's just this bear sitting down here in our window."

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