Trail cameras capture images of surprising newcomer near city swamp: 'We would never have known that otherwise'

People in Michigan's southern peninsula have a new neighbor this year: the black bear. According to Great Lakes Echo, trail cameras installed by Michigan State University's Corey Marsh Ecological Research Center have documented sightings of the creatures in the Lansing swamp area.

Traditionally, black bears tended to stick to the Upper Peninsula. However, they've been spotted farther south over the last 15 years, believed to be caused by the Department of Natural Resources' limit on bear hunting licenses, according to Michigan Public.

The photographs, captured in the summer of 2024, were first made public in April 2025. As reported by Great Lakes Echo, this is a sign of the bears' southern movement, with a DNR analysis showing a 37% increase in bears in the Lower Peninsula since 2012.

Research center director Jen Owen said the photos reaffirmed her belief in tracking the bears' migration.

"We should be monitoring all wildlife through these trail cameras because we never would have known that otherwise," Owen said, per Great Lakes Echo.

Other organizations have had similar luck sighting animals with trail cameras, like a lynx in Colorado or an Allegheny woodrat in Appalachia. By tracking these animals' movements, researchers can ensure these species survive, creating a more diverse ecosystem we can rely on for food and materials.

Wildlife officials consider the growing bear population on the southern peninsula positive. As reported by Michigan Public, DNR official Cody Norton said black bears are native to the state and play a vital role in the ecosystem.

Michigan's DNR further explained that black bears help control insect and small animal populations, which can keep pests away. It added that their diet helps disperse seeds and return nutrients to the environment, improving the soil and natural beauty.

While it's a plus that more black bears are around, residents should take some precautions to ensure peaceful coexistence. The state DNR released guidance suggesting that people remove bird feeders, secure trash, and keep other food sources away.

However, black bears are not known for hurting humans. Catching a glimpse of one can be a unique experience — as long as you are a safe distance away and do not provoke it. For example, one resident was driving home from getting ice cream when she stopped to take pictures of a black bear near the road.

"We were just kinda speechless and couldn't get over the fact we just saw a bear," she said, as reported by WLNS Lansing.

Remember, during any wildlife sighting, keep your distance, and the animal will likely keep theirs. You can also do your part to protect wildlife by taking action at the local level.

