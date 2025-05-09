Men hit with severe penalties after being caught bringing bizarre illegal cargo into the US: 'Underscores the critical importance'

"[We] will continue to hold accountable those who exploit our shared natural resources for personal gain."

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in one of the "largest bird trafficking cases in history," the Justice Department announced.

Officials found that the men had illegally brought thousands of taxidermy bird mounts and eggs into the U.S., including some endangered species.

What's happening?

Georgia resident John Waldrop was ordered to pay $900,000 and sentenced to three years of probation for violating the Endangered Species Act. In August, Waldrop pleaded guilty to the violations and to conspiring to smuggle wildlife.

Waldrop had enlisted Toney Jones, an employee on his farm, to help in his operation. Jones was sentenced to six months of probation.

Waldrop had an extensive collection of taxidermied birds and eggs, many of which were endangered species.

Authorities said the collection had a total of 1,401 taxidermy bird mounts and 2,594 eggs, including several eggs from the Nordmann's Greenshank, an Asian shorebird with only 900 to 1,600 birds remaining in the wild.

Waldrop sourced the birds from eBay and Etsy sellers worldwide. He imported them without proper permits or declarations.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Wildlife trafficking threatens local ecosystems because it removes animals from their native environments and relocates them to new ones, disrupting the balance of both habitats.

This imbalance is not only a threat to the animals. It also impacts local economies, as many regional industries are often reliant on nearby wildlife and resources, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Traffickers often trade endangered animals, which further threatens their survival.

"The scale of this investigation underscores the critical importance of protecting our natural resources," said Douglas Ault, assistant director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Office of Law Enforcement. "Waldrop's collection included thousands of bird specimens and eggs, many of which are among the rarest in the world."

Wildlife trafficking is illegal, and it is also often wrapped up in other criminal enterprises such as drug and human trafficking.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Ault said his department will "remain vigilant and will continue to hold accountable those who exploit our shared natural resources for personal gain."

There are many laws and regulatory bodies prohibiting wildlife trafficking, including the Endangered Species Act, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (also known as "CITES") — all of which were used in Waldrop's case.

The USFWS is "unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding wildlife for future generations," Ault said.

