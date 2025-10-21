Airport authorities make shocking discovery during X-ray inspection: 'Quarantine plays a vital role'

Authorities in Indonesia managed to intercept the illegal shipment of a bird of paradise, according to Antara News.

What's happening?

Airline personnel at Sentani Airport in Jayapura found the protected bird in cargo after an X-ray inspection.

It was already deceased at the time of the discovery. At that point, aviation security officers connected with the Papua Natural Resources Conservation Agency to gather and preserve evidence and to pursue further action.

"Protected animals may not be transported," said the head of the Papua Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, Lutfie Natsir.

Natsir noted that the bird was an endemic species, a species that is confined to a specific geographic area.

"Papua is home to many endemic species, including the bird of paradise," he said. "Protecting them is our shared responsibility."

Why is animal smuggling important?

Birds of paradise are wildly diverse and include 45 different species.

This particular specimen was a western superb bird of paradise, known for having an especially elaborate mating dance.

Luckily, its population numbers are stable, but they are declining, and further poaching could accelerate that drop. This risk is especially pronounced because the western superb bird of paradise is found nowhere else in the world.

Moreover, 68% of the island's plant life is endemic. Some experts believe it houses the world's richest flora, while estimates suggest the island is home to up to 8% of biodiversity worldwide.

What's being done about animal smuggling?

Volunteering with local wildlife rescue organizations is one way for individuals to care for threatened animals, but large-scale impact relies heavily on government action.

In the face of this recent incident, Indonesian officials highlighted the need for increased vigilance in catching cases of animal smuggling at points of entry in order to deter further activity.

They also saw these efforts as a bulwark for public health.

"Moreover, quarantine plays a vital role in preventing the entry, exit, and spread of quarantined pests affecting animals, fish, and plants," said Natsir. "This case demonstrates the effective synergy between agencies in thwarting smuggling attempts."

