Scientists discover disturbing phenomenon in birds' nests across multiple continents: 'A horrible way to die'

There's a pretty worrying pattern coming up in bird nests around the world, and it's killing chicks before they can fly.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, scientists in southern Portugal spent a year climbing up to inspect white stork nests weighing over 2,000 pounds, and what they found was heartbreaking.

Plastic baler twine, the thin plastic string used on farms, showed up in nearly 90% of the 600 nests photographed. In nests that were inspected in person, over a quarter had chicks tangled in plastic, often with deep wounds, infections, or worse. Many of the chicks didn't survive.

This isn't just a stork problem. Scientists from the U.S., U.K., and Argentina have reported similar findings among ospreys, raptors, and even sparrows and kestrels.

In Montana, a wildlife biologist monitoring osprey nests called the plastic-related deaths "gruesome."

"It's a horrible way to die," Marco Restani told The Guardian. "And it's horrible for people who are discovering it as well."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this so concerning?

Plastic pollution has long been known to harm marine animals like turtles and seabirds. But this study highlights how land-based birds are now facing similar dangers, especially as they try to raise their little ones in nests made with human trash.

Baler twine is a big part of the problem. Farmers across Europe used around 80,000 tons of it in 2019 alone, according to the European Commission.

Once discarded, it lingers in the environment, and birds mistake it for nesting material. What's meant to build a home instead becomes a death trap.

What's being done about this?

Researchers say baler twine should be treated like a hazardous material, and they're asking for stronger recycling programs and, of course, a shift to biodegradable alternatives.

Farmers can help by keeping fields clear of plastic and working with local recycling schemes where available. Meanwhile, everyone can do their part by using less plastic.

The bigger message? What we throw away doesn't always stay gone. When it comes to plastic, the effects can be deadly — even in places we never think to look.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







