Expert warning: Put feeders away to stop deadly disease killing millions of birds

Just as backyards come alive with fluttering wings and birdsong, experts are issuing a surprising warning.

This summer, they say, it may be best to put bird feeders away — for the sake of the birds themselves.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, feeders filled with seeds and nuts should be removed between May and October to help slow the spread of a deadly disease called trichomonosis. The parasite spreads easily when birds gather closely — something feeders encourage — especially in warm weather, wherein the pathogen survives longer.

The impact has been severe. As the Guardian reported, greenfinch and chaffinch populations have declined sharply, with millions of birds having died in recent years.

While feeding birds may feel helpful, these gathering points can act as hotspots for disease transmission, similar to how illnesses spread more easily in crowded human settings.

But that doesn't mean you have to stop supporting your feathered visitors entirely.

"The new advice is simple: Feed safely and feed seasonally," an RSPB spokesperson said, per the Guardian. "During the warmer months from 1 May to 31 October, when disease can spread more easily, we are recommending people pause filling bird feeders with seed and peanuts to avoid large numbers of birds gathering in one place. Small amounts of mealworms or fat balls can still be offered safely throughout the year."

There's also a broader takeaway: Even well-intentioned human habits can disrupt natural systems. Research has shown that large-scale bird feeding can alter local nutrient cycles, affecting plant growth and biodiversity.

"Feeding birds is something millions of us love and value, but the science shows us that birds such as greenfinches have been affected by the spread of disease at feeders," said Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, per the Guardian. "We're not asking people to stop feeding, just to feed in a way that protects birds' long-term health. By making small changes together, we can ensure garden feeding continues to be a positive force for nature."

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