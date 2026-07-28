Bird feeder owners can help birds beat a heat wave with one shallow dish of water

A partially shaded spot works best, since it helps the water stay cooler and can reduce algae growth.

Birds that call backyards home often depend on small natural pools to drink and cool themselves, and those little sources of water can disappear during summer heat waves.

What's happening?

According to a tip shared by Country Living, homeowners don't need a pricey or elaborate birdbath to help their local bird populations.

As summer heatwaves and dry spells continue, the puddles and shallow streams birds regularly use for bathing and drinking can vanish, leaving fewer safe water sources behind.

However, leaving out a shallow container filled with water can help meet that need, especially for small birds that lose access to water quickly — as long as you're willing to clean the container and replace it with clean water on a daily basis to reduce harmful bacteria, algae, and mosquito larvae.

It may also increase activity in a yard, with cardinals, finches, chickadees, and robins sometimes appearing with new water sources, Country Living reported.

Special equipment is not required. Old shallow serving bowls and plastic or terra-cotta lids from garden containers can do the same job as a standard birdbath.

Country Living noted that the location of the water dish matters. Many species will use a bath placed on the ground, while a raised one can provide better protection from cats and other predators. Setting the water about 5 to 10 feet from a tree or shrub gives birds nearby cover and a perch.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat doesn't just affect people. Wildlife in neighborhoods and gardens also has to cope with rising temperatures, and clean water can become one of the scarcest resources in a yard.

A bird-friendly setup can also make home gardens healthier and more enjoyable. Many people already spend time outside tending flowers, herbs, or vegetables, and adding water for birds can fit naturally into that routine.

Still, though, it's important to consult local bird agencies in your area to make sure there are no conflicting advisories around bird diseases going around, since some areas have called for the reduction or elimination of bird feeders and bird baths entirely to avoid disease spread.

What can I do?

Start with the simplest step: Put out a shallow dish of water and change it regularly so local birds have access to fresh and clean water.

A partially shaded spot works best, since it helps the water stay cooler and can reduce algae growth. Again, this water should be cleaned out and replaced on a daily basis if you are going to provide this service either way, but location still matters in case you forget.

The container should also be scrubbed every day or two so it stays safe for birds that come back regularly. Be sure to rinse away any cleaning chemicals you may use, too.

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