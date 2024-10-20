Beekeeper reveals devastating impact from BioLab fire over 13 miles away: 'They came in contact with the toxic gas cloud'

"I have watched my hive go from strong and busy … to just a few sickly members."

Toxic smoke from a chemical fire in Georgia is killing local bees.

Backyard beekeepers are struggling to keep their bees alive and feel devastated by the BioLab fire's long-term impacts.

What's happening?

TikToker AtlBeeBae (@deniselasonde) shared that she has a single beehive on her property and lives about 14 miles from the BioLab fire.

In Decatur, AtlBeeBae has been watching her bees struggle to survive because of the terrible air quality.

"I have watched my hive go from strong and busy prepping for winter to just a few sickly members," she said in the video.

Toxic smoke has been wafting to her property daily until it lifts around 10 a.m.

AtlBeeBae shows viewers how her bees are either dead or barely moving because the smoke has made them so sluggish.

"I suspect as they went out during the day to go forage for nectar, flying around the neighborhood looking for things to eat, they came in contact with the toxic gas cloud that has been all over the city," the beekeeper explained.

Why are the effects of chemical fires important?

This TikTok video is alarming because it shows the devastating effects of chemical fires even 14 miles from the source.

The Atlanta-area BioLab fire sent enormous toxic clouds into the air for miles. It resulted in closed interstates, evacuations, and shelter-in-place orders.

Now, lingering health and environmental impacts are emerging from the chemical fire.

People are reporting respiratory problems because of the thick and heavy smoke. Wildlife habitats have been disrupted by the toxic air, leaving animals and insects dead or struggling to survive.

Hazardous chemical accidents and toxic smoke from industrial plants dramatically worsen the air quality in communities already impacted by dirty energy pollution from traffic and landfills.

It is unlikely that AltBeeBae's bee population will recover from the effects of toxic smoke. This is concerning because bees are essential pollinators and vital for crop production and our food supply.

What's being done about toxic air from the BioLab fire?

Attorneys have filed multiple class action lawsuits for residents affected by the BioLab fire. Clean air advocates are fighting for residents' rights and the environment affected by the chemical facility's negligence.

TikTokers expressed their condolences about AtlBeeBae's bees and offered suggestions, such as informing the Department of Agriculture about the loss.

Beekeepers can report acute bee deaths in the impact area to the department by emailing chemicalevent@agr.georgia.gov.

"The sky is not the same, and so much wildlife has been impacted, but nobody is talking about it! Thanks for sharing this! I'm so sorry about your bees!" one TikToker commented.

