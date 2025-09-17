Late doctor's incredible donation set to transform community: 'Excited to be able to accept this gift'

Public parks and open green spaces benefit both people and the planet, and Tennessee has just taken a significant step to protect both.

In Maryville, a new public park is being developed after 23 acres of land were donated to the city and the Foothills Land Conservancy, according to WATE.

The new Billy Minser Park, named after the beloved conservationist and Foothills Land Conservancy board member Billy Minser, will feature hiking and walking trails that wind through creeks, forests, and open fields.

The land was donated by the late Catherine Gilreath, a local conservationist and physician, to create an open space for public use and environmental education.

Land donations are a significant way to reclaim and restore green spaces for the benefit of the public. In this instance, the park will be protected from development in perpetuity.

Public parks enhance both physical and mental health while helping to maintain native ecosystems, protecting pollinators and biodiversity from the impacts of development and urban sprawl. Trees and parks help reduce heat and pollution by providing shade, fresh air, and space for exercise and social interaction.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Parks are often 10 to 20 degrees cooler than other urban areas, as the moisture from trees dissipates heat in the air and the shade they provide keeps surfaces cool in the sun. Even informal green spaces can have a profound impact on public health and well-being.

Minser is credited with helping to conserve nearly half a million acres of land across the Tennessee Valley, facilitating the creation of eight new wildlife management areas, a 300-acre addition to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and protection for Tennessee Valley Authority public shoreline property spanning several states.

Local leaders and conservationists were thrilled with the dedication to Minser and all that he had accomplished in preserving Tennessee's natural beauty.

"We are honored to partner again with Foothills Land Conservancy to preserve this property and honor Billy Minser, a legend in the conservation community," Maryville Mayor Andy White said, per WATE.

"Our City Council members are excited to be able to accept this gift on behalf of the community and generations of future explorers and nature lovers," White added.

"Billy's lifetime of dedication to conservation has left a legacy that will benefit generations. This park is a fitting tribute to [Billy's] service, his teaching, and his love for the natural world. It will be a great benefit to the city of Maryville," FLC executive director Bill Clabough stated, per WATE.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.