Footage highlights dangerous road conditions in popular cities: 'My jaw is on the floor'

"What's it with car owners who think that they completely own the road?"

A biker gave the internet a firsthand view of the ridiculous obstacles they faced on their commute in Los Angeles, prompting one Redditor to compare the scene to a comedy sketch.

In the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the cyclist shared footage of their "average 'bike lane' experience" in the City of Angels, and the journey was anything but heavenly, as they dodged a delivery truck and multiple opening car doors in their obscured path.

"Clearly you're in the car door lane," one person wrote.

"This could be a mobile game," another quipped.

"Bro is Truman," a third person joked, referring to the 1998 movie "The Truman Show" in which the main character's attempts to escape a secret reality TV set are repeatedly foiled by oddly timed "coincidences" set up by producers.

The surreal footage may be hilarious in its absurdity, but the situation is all too real and highlights how car-dependent infrastructure can make it difficult for people hoping to make healthier, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transportation choices.

The average gas-powered car spews over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution annually, contributing to poor air quality associated with respiratory issues and premature death.

L.A. isn't the only city in the United States with a dearth of safe cycling or pedestrian infrastructure, either. Internet users in Seattle; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and more have advocated for better protections and paths for bikers and walkers.

Fortunately, some cities, including Pittsburgh, are beginning to crack down on drivers who infringe on such areas, while others have invested in greener designs, sparking hope that the country is heading in a cleaner direction as policymakers realize the majority of Americans support efforts to move away from infrastructure that favors cars alone.

"My jaw is on the floor," one commenter said after viewing the footage. "... I don't know about the rest of the world, but here in Japan, it's a traffic violation to open the car door when there's another vehicle coming from behind you."

"What's it with car owners who think that they completely own the road and only they and their bulky machines matter?" another Redditor wondered.

