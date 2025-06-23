Hikers capture stunning images of unexpected creatures in hills overlooking Los Angeles: 'To see them so close to the city is truly awesome'

A group of hikers in the mountains just outside Los Angeles got a rare treat when they stumbled upon a flock of bighorn sheep.

As Outdoors reported, the sighting took place in the San Gabriel Mountains that lie to the north of the city. The group posted images on social media, saying, "As we sat there for over half an hour watching these animals do their thing on the cliffs opposite of ours, it was a treat to capture."

The bighorn sheep is a creature that truly lives up to its name.

Those horns can weigh up to 30 pounds, which is as much as the rest of its bones. As the National Wildlife Federation notes, older rams can sport horns up to three feet in length that are a foot in width at the base. They fill a niche role in the ecosystem, thriving in nutrient-deficient environments. With sturdy hooves, they're able to retreat to safer terrain to digest food after feeding. Their digestive system enables them to extract moisture from their food, allowing them to survive for extended periods without water.

Bighorn sheep maintain vegetation levels and provide a crucial food source for larger predators. They are the only large herbivores in the Mojave Desert.

Once relatively abundant in the Western United States, their numbers dwindled to dangerously low levels in the late 1800s because of human encroachment and overhunting. Fortunately, they are resilient, and thanks to early conservation efforts by Teddy Roosevelt, protected lands, reintroductions, and properly managed hunting, their population has rebounded to a stable level. Maintaining thriving native wildlife ensures more species survive, which can greatly impact humans through our food supply.

Conservation efforts, including the use of trail cameras to gather data, help experts keep track of endangered species populations and aid rehabilitation for the benefit of us all.

The encounter highlights the importance of enjoying nature while still respecting it. There are real health benefits to reconnecting with nature. Even in one of the most densely populated areas of the country, there are still green spaces to appreciate nearby.

The post garnered a great deal of positive attention from users.

One said, "Amazing!!! I've seen them on the Bridge to Nowhere trail, and once, a very special [sighting] in Joshua Tree. To see them so close to the city is truly awesome!"

Another shared a similar experience: "What a special sighting! Saw my first big horn sheep years ago along the Old Mt Baldy Trail."

