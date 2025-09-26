Fisherman shares video after catching massive fish wreaking havoc on US waterways: 'Like fighting a car'

A fisherman shared what it's like to catch an illegal fish that has made a harmful mark on U.S. ecosystems.

"This is a 50-pound bighead carp, and it's officially the most invasive fish in the United States," TikTok creator North Star Fishing (@north.star.fishing) said. He revealed his tremendous catch and explained why it is a valuable fish to seek out, as catching it supports the environment.

Jace Willy hooked the fish at a dam in Iowa that the invasive species had taken over. Their mouths make it easy for them to suck up zooplankton and algae, feeding methods they use to outcompete native fish. He explained that it is illegal to release the fish in all 50 states. Still, fishers can use the dead fish as catfish bait or make bighead carp soup for dinner.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has urged anglers to catch bighead carp, recommending the use of treble hooks to rid the invasive fish from rivers. For Jace, it took only two casts to catch "the biggest fish of my life." That is a testament to how pervasive the species is.

The prevalence of invasive fish has grown within the United States. There are now over 50 different invasive fish species that pose threats to native aquatic wildlife. These fish are known for causing harm to lake ecosystems, disrupting food chains and the fishing industry. They can create uninhabitable environments through their abilities to outcompete keystone species and change the ecological makeups of areas. Bighead carp have large filter-feeding capabilities, depleting precious foods that larval fish and native mussels rely on.

Viewers remarked on the massive size of the fish, congratulating Jace on such a big catch.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"It's like fighting a car," one wrote.

"The one and only kind of carp I'll advocate removing from the water 100% of the time," another said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.