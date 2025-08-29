Residents devastated as beloved local crocodile 'Big John' suffers gruesome death: 'Words can't express the sadness'

Neighbors and wildlife officials in Australia are mourning the loss of a community icon.

What's happening?

A five-meter-long saltwater crocodile, known as "Big John," was found decapitated and tangled in a fishing net in late July. The unusual nature of the reptile's death sparked an investigation, with law enforcement reaching out to the public for help.

"Big John was more than a crocodile. He was a guardian of our waterways, a link to our ancestral knowledge, and a living reminder of why we protect and care for our land and sea country," said Gunggandji Aboriginal Corporation in a social media post. "Words can't express the sadness we feel at his passing."

A spokesperson for the GAC stated that the net tangled around the crocodile was not abandoned, leading officials to believe it was intentionally cast. Officials say possessing crocodile body parts, like a skull, is illegal and qualifies as poaching. The offense carries a maximum fine of nearly $38,000.

Why is poaching important?

Poaching is not only cruel and harmful to animal populations, but it also impacts humans. Killing well-known animals in a community can reduce tourism brought about by those animals. It can reduce income to an area while also projecting an image that a community is a risky place to visit.

Illegal wildlife trafficking can leave humans vulnerable to a whole host of zoonotic diseases, too. Between live market trading and the increased popularity of bushmeat, humans who engage with wildlife on the black market are more likely to be infected.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

What's being done about poaching?

Australia, in particular, is working to conserve the habitats of saltwater crocodiles. Since the early 20th century, when the population dwindled to around 3,000, the nation has pushed for conservation legislation to save the species. Now, numbers are well over 100,000.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect in this croc killing. They've set up a tipline so locals can assist with the investigation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.