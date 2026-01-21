National park authorities issue stern warning after disturbing discovery in iconic landscape: 'We're asking'

"So sad that you have to ask."

Officials from Big Bend National Park shared images of trash littering the iconic landscapes in a reminder that these parks aren't immune to careless behavior.

The post on Facebook had commenters reacting to what park officials described as an all-too-common problem during peak travel season.

We're asking—please pick up after yourselves. Over the past week at Rio Grande Village Campground, park rangers found... Posted by Big Bend National Park on Friday 19 December 2025

"We're asking — please pick up after yourselves," the post from the Texas park read. "... Big Bend is not a trash can. If you pack it in, pack it out and dispose of trash in its proper place. Litter threatens wildlife, damages the desert, and takes time away from staff who are here to help visitors enjoy the park."

Further, the park officials emphasize that litter is not just an aesthetic inconvenience. The trash left behind puts the wildlife at risk and creates serious safety issues for rangers and visitors.

Animals that associate human areas with food can become aggressive or sick, often leading to relocation or euthanasia.

In other areas, bears who have become too familiar with humans and their food are now being spotted in human areas. For example, in South Carolina, a homeowner found a black bear helping itself to her cat's food on her porch. These encounters are not cute, as some may believe. Animals changing their natural behaviors is a sign that human encroachment on their lands has gone too far.

The issue also affects people directly. Littered parks cost more to maintain, strain limited staffing resources, and can force trail closures or restrictions that reduce access for everyone.

In fragile desert environments like Big Bend, trash doesn't break down quickly. Plastic can linger for up to 200 years. This harms habitats and undermines conservation efforts meant to protect the park for future generations.

Commenters were quick to express frustration and disbelief.

One person wrote: "I remember when the "Don't Mess With Texas" anti-littering campaign first came out, and whiny babies thought it was too "mean." We need it back, but even more in-your-face."

"So sad that you have to ask adults to pick up after themselves," said another.

