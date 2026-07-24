California's Big Bear eagle Jackie remains critical after eagle fight triggers severe anemia

"While the eagle remains alert and is eating, it is still too early to predict the outcome."

Jackie, the matriarch of Southern California's famous Big Bear bald eagle family, remains in critical condition after an altercation with two other eagles left her with severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

After days of worry among the millions who watch Jackie and her mate, Shadow, at the nest, the latest word is that Jackie is still being treated at the Ojai Raptor Center. Specialists there say the situation remains serious even though she is alert and eating, as CBS Los Angeles reported.

What happened?

Over the weekend, L.A. County Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue unit recovered Jackie following a confrontation near Dana Point Park with two subadult eagles.

Officials said she had no obvious injuries, but they described her as "very sick" and said she was skinny and underweight.

In a Tuesday medical update, the Ojai Raptor Center said new blood tests found severe anemia and inflammation in her kidneys.

"Her condition remains critical, and this is still a very serious case," the Ojai Raptor Center said. "While the eagle remains alert and is eating, it is still too early to predict the outcome."

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit behind the widely watched Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, said Jackie had been missing from the nest area for days before she was found.

Since then, Shadow has been caring for their eaglets, Sandy and Luna, and defending the nest from other subadult eagles.

Why does it matter?

Jackie is part of a closely watched bald eagle family whose nest camera draws millions of viewers during breeding season.

Even high-profile animals remain vulnerable during nesting season, when competition for territory and resources can turn dangerous fast.

Fights like this rarely happen in a vacuum. As development, drought, and shrinking habitat push more wildlife into tighter spaces, animals of all kinds are forced into closer contact, and conflict, with each other and with people. A recent global study found that wildlife in urban and human-altered areas is growing bolder and more aggressive, a shift researchers linked directly to how much people reshape the landscapes animals depend on.

What's being done?

Jackie is now under intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center, and Friends of Big Bear Valley is continuing to post updates for the public.

"Her condition remains critical, and this is still a very serious case," the Ojai Raptor Center said.

The nonprofit also said it is unclear what Shadow would do if Jackie can't return and that he probably would not seek another mate until later in the year, when hormones rise.

"We do have to realize he is a wild and free eagle, and it is up to Shadow what direction he goes," Friends of Big Bear Valley added.

At the nest, Shadow has stepped into full-time parenting duty. Friends of Big Bear Valley said, "He has also been protecting the nest area from the other subadult eagles in the area," and the eaglets have even helped chase intruders away.

People can support birds of prey by steering clear of active nests, clearing loose fishing gear from lakeshores and wooded areas, and backing habitat protections that ease the pressure driving animals into conflict in the first place.

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