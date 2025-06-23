High school researcher reveals surprising factor with major impact on human health: 'I was shocked'

Her work comes at the perfect time.

A New Jersey high school student is proving that young voices can drive change in the fight for pollution-free air and healthier communities, reported TAPinto Hackensack.

Josephine Lee, an 11th grader at Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, earned honorable mention in the World of 8 Billion International Student Video Contest, which attracted thousands of entries from teens across 67 countries and 45 U.S. states.

Her 60-second video, "Transit for Children in a World of 8 Billion," makes a compelling case for better public transportation infrastructure. Lee argues that improved transit systems promote urban equity, reduce air pollution, and enhance children's health.

Her research revealed surprising connections between traffic and health.

"I was shocked to learn that simply living next to a major road is associated with increased risk of asthma, cardiovascular disease, adverse reproductive outcomes, and mortality," Josephine said.

Her work comes at the perfect time. Cities all across the country are struggling with congestion and air quality issues. Lee's video shows how investing in public transit can create healthier environments for children while reducing the number of cars on the road.

The project reflects a growing movement of young people taking action to develop climate solutions. More than 4,600 students participated in the annual contest, proposing innovations like solar-powered toilets, farm-to-family partnerships, and reimagined public transit systems.

Lee has won recognition in C-Span's StudentCam video competition in both 2024 and 2025, and she's considering a career in public policy to continue her sustainability work.

Winners of the competition, which Population Connection's Population Education program organized, receive cash prizes from $300 to $1,200, but the real reward is empowering the next generation of environmental advocates.

"The thousands of students who took part in this year's contest showed depth of thought, creativity, and a sense of collective responsibility for our environment and the wellbeing of people in their communities and around the globe," noted John Seager, President of Population Connection.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







