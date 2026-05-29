BHP warned pollution cuts could threaten its 'license to operate' before shelving green projects and buying 62 diesel trucks

When a company of BHP's size slows down clean energy investment, the ripple effects can extend far beyond a single mine site.

Australian mining company BHP is facing fresh scrutiny after leaked internal documents suggested that the mining giant believed sluggish emission reductions in Western Australia could pose reputational risks and threaten its "license to operate," even as it delayed major clean energy projects and bought dozens of new diesel trucks.

The revelations raise questions about whether one of the world's biggest miners was publicly talking up climate leadership while making choices that could lock in pollution for years.

What happened?

As Mining.com reported, internal records obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and The Guardian Australia indicate BHP paused or reworked billions of dollars' worth of decarbonization plans tied to its Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia.

The Pilbara business generated $14.4 billion in pre-tax profit last fiscal year and produced more than one-third of the company's Australian emissions, MINING.COM noted.

Furthermore, the documents indicate a $400 million solar-and-battery project at the Jimblebar mine was stopped soon after board approval in 2023, with BHP citing "cash prioritization requirements."

Mining.com also reported that a $1.3 billion renewables proposal centered on solar, wind, and battery capacity was later put aside in its current form. Funding papers reportedly indicated there would be no major spending before 2031.

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At the same time, BHP bought 62 new diesel haul trucks for Jimblebar after prices fell — a move that could lock fossil fuel use into the site until the late 2030s or even 2041.

Why does this matter?

When a company of BHP's size slows down clean energy investment, the ripple effects can extend far beyond a single mine site.

Large industrial emissions add to the planet-warming pollution that's driving more destructive heat waves, fires, floods, and rising insurance and food prices — impacts that everyday consumers are already feeling.

The leaked records suggest BHP executives were publicly presenting the company as a climate leader while internally acknowledging that delayed emissions cuts could create "reputational impacts." When branding and behind-the-scenes decision-making don't line up, it can look like greenwashing.

What's being done?

BHP has said its target of net-zero emissions by 2050 still stands, but critics have argued that pushing major spending further down the road makes that goal less convincing.

That's especially true in industries where equipment lasts a long time. In mining, a truck purchase made today can influence pollution production for decades.

There are also signs that another path is possible. As Mining.com reported, rival miner Fortescue is pressing ahead with major electrification and renewable energy projects in the Pilbara, despite doubts from some corners of the industry about timing and technology readiness.

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