Officials give major update on lake that is critical to water supply: 'Taps may not go dry'

A recent report from The Times of India has indicated good news for drinking water in Bhopal: Water levels for the city's main supply of drinking water have risen.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation monitoring data indicates that the Upper Lake measures 1,662.1 feet, a 0.6-foot increase from last year's measurements. That's huge for the city, as a whopping 40% of its drinking water supply comes from the Upper Lake, per the Times.

The Upper Lake also carries historical significance. It's one of the oldest man-made lakes in India and has been supplying the city with water since the 11th century.

Rising global temperatures have put a strain on drinking water supplies across the globe. Bhopal is no different, with the city forced to intensify "its water extraction of the Upper Lake" to meet demands.

What's more, Bhopal officials must also consider the city's growing population, another factor that exacerbates the region's water-supply struggles. However, despite the city's increasing population and previous water losses, the Times reported that Bhopal "has enough water for all" and that "taps may not go dry this summer."

As countries across the globe face water-supply challenges, researchers are developing innovative solutions for combating water scarcity. For example, some countries are turning to desalination, a process that treats and removes the salt from saltwater, turning it into drinkable water for human consumption. Startups are also working to develop technology that recycles water, ultimately reducing water waste and combating water stress.

Last year, Bhopal had to draw "approximately 70% of its water supply from Narmada River and Kolar reservoir" because of a peak in summer drinking demands. However, this year, the city is more confident it can better meet demands as a result of the Upper Lake's rising levels.

