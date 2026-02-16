Residents stay inside after spotting wild predator roaming around apartment building: 'Night patrols have been intensified'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents of a town in India are staying indoors after several leopard sightings.

Photo Credit: iStock

Residents of a town in India are staying indoors after several sightings of a large predator in the area. 

According to OneIndia, residents of Bengaluru are on alert after a leopard was spotted on CCTV footage outside an apartment complex in early February. 

This isn't the first time the big cats have been seen in the city; in 2025, two other leopard sightings were made in north Bengaluru, a stark change from previous years. 

Historically, leopard sightings in residential areas are rare, but not completely unheard of. The big cats are isolated creatures and tend to avoid human contact whenever possible. They're nocturnal and prefer the deep jungle to lingering in areas populated by humans because it's easier for them to hunt. 

However, more frequent sightings are a troubling occurrence as Bengaluru grows. According to OneIndia, the city has begun expanding into the surrounding area's green spaces and forests, which costs the leopards chunks of habitat, or leaves them without viable human-free ways of traveling through their territory. The loss of habitat also equals a loss of hunting opportunities, and with humans providing more sources of food, the big cats will find themselves clashing with humans more and more frequently. 

According to the World Wildlife Fund India, leopards are near threatened in India, due in large part to humans' continued encroachment on their territory, which leads to reduced food and increased contact with humans. That in turn leads to more dead leopards, as humans view them as a threat to themselves and their livestock. 

Leopard sightings are increasing in other parts of India, too; more sightings in Panchukla had residents of the north Indian city on edge. 

Officials are working to deal with the problem and encourage residents to remain indoors late at night or early in the morning, while keeping a close eye on pets and children. 

"A trap has been set near Shivakotte to capture the two leopards. Night patrols have been intensified, and public awareness campaigns are being conducted," said Shivappa Hosamani, forest officer, Bengaluru North Division, per OneIndia.

