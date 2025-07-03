  • Outdoors Outdoors

New research uncovers stunning global impact of penguin poop: 'They have a synergistic role'

Interestingly, the very thing penguins can help control is also one of their biggest threats.

by Amy Boyington
Interestingly, the very thing penguins can help control is also one of their biggest threats.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Who knew penguin poop could be so good for the environment? Researchers are finding that the ammonia released from these adorable waddlers can help form clouds to combat rising temperatures, reported ABC News

According to the researchers, when ammonia from penguin poop mixes with ocean gases, it helps create tiny particles that water can stick to. This increases moisture in the air, aiding cloud formation. Extra cloud coverage lowers surface temperatures, which can ease heatwaves, reduce energy demand and costs for cooling homes, and decrease sea ice melt, a growing problem in the Arctic

"They have a synergistic role for the formation of particles in the atmosphere," Matthew Boyer, a researcher at the University of Helsinki's Institute for Atmospheric and Earth System Research, explained to ABC News.

It's not the first time experts have identified penguins as environmental helpers.

Aside from being incredibly fun to watch, penguins act as both predators and prey in their arctic habitats, balancing the food chain naturally. They also transport land nutrients to the sea, and vice versa, to support biodiversity in both ecosystems. 

Interestingly, the very thing penguins can help control — the changing climate — is also one of their biggest threats.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Rising temperatures lead to melting ice in the Arctic environments where penguins live and breed. Sea ice is crucial for penguins, as they use it to form breeding colonies and nests and as a platform for hunting food. 

According to BirdLife, about half of all penguin species are listed as vulnerable or endangered. One study even predicted that emperor penguins could be extinct by 2100. Protecting penguin habitats can allow populations to thrive and continue playing their natural role in keeping ecosystems healthy. 

The researchers tracking the benefits of penguin poop hope that their discovery can lead to other positive environmental changes around the world, particularly surrounding global temperatures. 

"Understanding what's happening locally in Antarctica ... allows us to predict how things could change in the future for other regions of the planet too," Boyer said.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x