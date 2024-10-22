Hiker shares heart-pumping photo after tourist risks life atop raging waterfall: 'My teeth clenched just seeing this'

"Respect the water, rocks, and branches because they will indeed rip anyone apart."

Exploring nature responsibly means respecting wildlife, staying on designated trails, and minimizing your impact on the environment. It also means making intelligent decisions to keep yourself safe to be an example to others and not unnecessarily strain park staff resources.

In the Reddit community for Bend, Oregon, one hiker shared terrifying photos of a tourist walking dangerously close to the edge of a vast waterfall within the Cascade Range.

"Why??" the original poster wrote in the post's caption, showing a person wading through water with a massive flowing waterfall just inches away. The waterfall is called Tumalo Falls, located about 14 miles west of Bend.

The person in the photo is most certainly putting their life at risk because the areas around waterfalls are notoriously slippery and unstable, as some mentioned in the comments, and it's clear that the waterfall hits into rock rather than a deep pool of water. Paying attention to trail signs and staying on designated paths is essential to avoid personal injury hazards.

Getting too close to waterfall edges can also have harmful environmental impacts. Hikers often get too close to waterfalls to snap photos at the expense of their personal safety and environmental harm by potentially damaging the natural structure or leaving trash behind.

Waterfall ecosystems are delicate and home to vulnerable plants and aquatic species easily disturbed by human activity. Trampling on their native habitats destroys natural landscapes and makes waterfall areas prone to future erosion.

A much more reasonable approach is to view waterfalls from a safe distance and behind secure fencing established by park staff members. By respecting nature and learning about habitat restoration efforts that reverse past damage caused by human activity, we can protect and conserve vital waterways together.

Followers of the r/Bend subreddit were shocked at the original poster's waterfall photos and criticized the tourist for the reckless activity.

"The green algae is super slick!" a Redditor warned.

"My teeth clenched just seeing this," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Respect the water, rocks, and branches because they will indeed rip anyone apart," another person commented.

