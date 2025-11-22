Farmers warn staple dinner item is hitting historic high price at grocery stores: 'Everything is piling [up]'

The US Department of Agriculture is already planning solutions.

Beef prices are skyrocketing — and they're staying high until ranchers raise more cattle to meet the demand. However, it isn't easy to raise cattle on a planet that's continuously heating up.

What's happening?

WSB-TV Channel 2 recently reported that beef prices in the United States have jumped to record highs as cattle herds shrink to 86.7 million — the lowest population in decades.

Despite grocery stores and restaurants increasing the prices of beef products, consumers are still buying them. This strong demand for a commodity already in low supply is driving retail prices higher.

While some may think that ranchers are cashing in on the price hikes, they're facing challenges, too. Brian Lance, a cattle ranch owner from Georgia, told Channel 2 that it's becoming more expensive to raise cattle because of higher costs for equipment, labor, and insurance. Farmland is also being taken over by urban development.

"Everything is piling into everything," said Lance.

Why is this issue concerning?

Price hikes are already straining household budgets, especially in lower-income families — and there seems to be no respite from inflated food costs anytime soon.

According to the Economic Research Service, cattle prices will continue to surge through 2026. Prices of other livestock, including pork and turkey, are also expected to increase. Not only that, but food prices in general are estimated to hike up by 3.4% this year and up to 7.5% in 2026, based on the latest ERS forecast.

This issue isn't just about expensive steaks — it's about the difficulty of producing affordable food in a hotter world.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency has linked agricultural challenges to higher temperatures and unstable weather patterns. Severe droughts, extreme floods, and sudden weather shifts are making it more difficult to raise livestock and crops. The resulting decline in food supply is driving prices of many staple foods, including milk, olive oil, and wheat.

What's being done about it?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is already planning solutions that can help both ranchers and consumers, including cutting red tape and allowing grazing access on public lands. However, implementation is bound to take time.

Consumers can cope with rising prices by shopping smarter for groceries. Exploring plant-based alternatives, buying in bulk, and storing food properly can help save money without sacrificing nutrition. Making the most out of leftovers could also stretch budgets while reducing food waste.

In the long term, addressing the root cause of food shortages is the best way to ensure food security and stabilize prices. This requires governments, communities, and people all working together to restore farmlands and ecosystems, reduce heat-trapping gases, and build a more resilient planet.

