Authorities scramble as truck crash releases millions of bees: 'Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered'

The internet was abuzz after a commercial truck overturned in Washington state near the Canadian border, releasing millions of bees into the surrounding area.

What's happening?

As detailed by The Associated Press, a semitruck transporting around 70,000 pounds of honey bee hives rolled over in the early morning hours of Friday, May 30, near Lynden.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office initially estimated that 250 million honeybees had escaped. With the help of beekeepers who responded to the scene, it later updated that number to 14 million while providing an update on Facebook.

Authorities closed Weidkamp Road and advised the public to stay away from the area until the bees were contained and returned to their hives.

Why is this important?

The internet couldn't resist whipping out its best bee-related quips, with multiple commenters on a KOMO News report on YouTube calling the situation "un-BEE-lievable."

"I hope they are beeing careful," another said of the responders, who reported getting stung.

However, the crash — which appeared to happen when the driver failed to navigate a turn — also had more serious implications, as keepers often move bees to new areas to prevent them from depleting resources for other pollinators, per the AP.

Pollinators are experiencing drastic population declines as a result of toxic chemical pesticides, habitat loss, and rising global temperatures, which supercharge extreme weather events that add additional stress. For instance, heavy rains can prevent bees from foraging, while droughts can mean less nectar is available to eat.

A recent Honey Bee Health Coalition survey of commercial keepers in the United States found that they experienced an average loss of 62% between June 2024 and February of this year, potentially threatening to upend food security and damage nature's protective biodiversity.

Pollinators such as honey bees support around 75% of flowering plant species and 35% of the world's food crops, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What can be done about this?

Dozens of beekeepers helped Whatcom County officials quickly rescue most of the bees and get them back on the road to their intended destination.

"Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use. By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives and those responsible for their delivery will be in charge," the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook the day after the incident before confirming the following day that recovery work was over.

More broadly, you can support pollinators by converting part or all of your water-hungry turf into a natural lawn or rewilded space.

Native plants don't just help slash the time and money you spend on lawn maintenance; they also provide resting spots for pollinators and require minimal to zero toxic treatments. And if you find pests are starting to overtake your yard, consider exploring chemical-free options first.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.