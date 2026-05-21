Beaver chases off otter intruding on its territory, captured on night vision camera

Night-time footage at a garden in Cornwall, England, has captured an encouraging sign that beavers are not just surviving in their restored habitat, they're also thriving.

At the Lost Gardens of Heligan near St. Austell, footage shows an otter investigating a beaver lodge before one of the adult beavers rushes in and chases the visitor away, per BBC News.

While the clip might seem playful at first glance, wildlife coordinator Toby Davies said it was actually a clear act of defense.

Still, the beavers were doing exactly what conservationists hope to see from a reintroduced family: protecting their home, caring for their young, and behaving like a settled, confident part of the ecosystem.

The site's 22-acre enclosure is home to four beavers: a pair introduced in 2023 and the two kits they had in 2025.

Beavers are often called ecosystem engineers because the habitats they create can benefit entire landscapes. They're also seen as a keystone species in their native ecosystems because their removal from an area can have dire consequences.

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Their dams and lodges can slow water flow, support wetlands, improve biodiversity, and create shelter for a wide range of species.

Healthier wetlands can also help nearby communities by improving water retention and reducing flood risk during heavy rains, one reason beaver reintroductions have drawn growing attention in the U.K. and beyond.

Badgers, deer, and other animals also use Heligan's enclosure, and the otter is believed to have entered through a culvert that the beavers cannot use.

That makes the newly released footage especially fascinating, as it offers a glimpse into how restored wildlife populations interact in real time.

For everyday people, scenes like this can be a powerful reminder that conservation is not abstract. When species are given the space and protection they need, they can begin rebuilding the natural systems that support cleaner water, richer biodiversity, and more resilient local environments.

"It shows that the beavers are really established in their habitat, and that they want to protect their home from potential predators," said Toby Davies, wildlife coordinator at the 200-acre estate, per BBC News. "It was pretty amazing, really, we know there are other wildlife species within that enclosure, but we never quite understood the actual interaction."

Davies added: "That otter really could have been a potential predator for the younger beaver kits. So, it's nice to know that they're very protective, and that they're thriving down there as well."

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