Crowd cheers as determined beaver hauls an oversized branch all the way to the river

A hardworking beaver dragging a massive branch to the river earned an audience that happily cheered it on.

A video shared to Reddit shows a beaver dragging a branch far bigger than its body down a path toward the water, seemingly undeterred by the fact that the branch looks almost comically large beside it.

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As the beaver trudges forward, a few nearby spectators start rooting for it. Rather than interrupting or taking over, the spectators simply watch and celebrate from the sidelines.

Not only did this beaver deserve the celebration, but beavers at large deserve a round of applause. They have been shown to be powerful ecosystem engineers, benefiting the environment and wildlife in areas they inhabit.

If you come across wildlife in the middle of its daily routine, one of the best things you can do is give it space. Keeping a respectful distance allows animals to continue what they are doing without added stress and helps keep people safe, too.

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While beavers are generally harmless, like most wildlife, they can be destructive, react when they feel threatened, and carry diseases, including rabies.

It is also smart to avoid feeding, touching, or crowding wild animals, even when the moment feels friendly or funny. Letting nature stay natural is usually the best way to protect both the animal and the experience.

Redditors were just as ready to celebrate the beaver as the onlookers in the video.

"I love how slow and deliberate the beaver is being," one said.

"They need more beavers in the western US. Particularly areas suffering from soil degradation, drought, and water shortages," another added. "They do wonders for reducing runoff, replenishing aquifers, and improving soil fertility … they can even help lower the average temperature of an area, if there are enough of them."

"It ain't much, but it's honest work," one more quipped.

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