Unbelievable video captures family of bears making mad dash through resort as skiers zoom by

Skiers near Lake Tahoe got some extra entertainment during a chairlift ride in February.

Three bears, likely a mother and her cubs, were caught on video moving quickly through deep snow before crossing a slope at Northstar California Resort in Truckee, according to multiple reports.

Other skiers are nearby as the bears carve a path through the snow.

"I wonder what woke them from their slumber?" a YouTube viewer commented.

The sighting spotlighted unpredictable animal behavior and factors that contribute to unexpected encounters. A study published by PLOS Biology documented 5,440 large carnivore attacks between 1950 and 2019. The number increased over time, resulting in human death in 32% of the cases.

Often, the cause is simply a chance encounter between outdoor recreationists and an animal. Sometimes bears wake up periodically during mild winters to search for food.

Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts are seeing seasonal changes, according to the Desert Research Institute. Its experts said that rising temperatures are contributing to sporadic winter conditions. The milder weather is linked by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to the continued burning of coal, oil, and gas for energy.

The BBC added urban sprawl to factors that impact animal movements.

"As finite resources become scarcer, carnivores and people are coming into more frequent contact, which means that more conflict could occur," Jen Miller, an international program specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that habitat loss is the biggest contributor to animal extinction rates, which are higher than natural and historic paces.

Black bears are common in the Lake Tahoe area. But Fox 26 reported that the troupe passing through the active ski area was a surprise. It moved quickly and within feet of skiers who were navigating the slope.

The report featured good advice for anyone who crosses paths with a bear in the wild: "Keep your distance" and "stay alert."

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