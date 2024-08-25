Developers withdraw polarizing plan to erect massive building on national monument land following public backlash: 'Thrilled that the developer has withdrawn their proposal'

"The heart of Bears Ears National Monument is no place for a communications tower."

Another controversial development on pristine land bites the dust. While advancements in technology have benefited how we stay connected and informed, it can be disappointing when it comes at the cost of the world's natural wonders. This time, nature wins!

In Utah, an application to erect a massive communications tower in Bears Ears National Monument was withdrawn after opposing agencies looked further into the tower's potentially damaging environmental impacts, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune.

The application sparked public backlash, and the sentiment of the withdrawal has been joyful for nature, tribal, and wildlife advocates.

The developer — the largest private owner of communications infrastructure in the country — initially was approved with a permit by the San Juan County Planning Commission in early 2024. A commission staff report claimed the tower was "intended to fill communication gaps in the area as well as support infrastructure already in place to the southern part of the country,"

The withdrawal from the developer has become an exciting testament to coalition-building and conservation, as the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and Bears Ears Commission were among other groups who voiced concern for the tower site to be more broadly assessed.

The Utah Trust Lands Administration, which owns the land, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) were authorized to oversee approval for the tower project.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"The heart of Bears Ears National Monument is no place for a communications tower and SUWA is thrilled that the developer has withdrawn their proposal," Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance wildlands attorney Judi Brawer told The Salt Lake Tribune.

When it comes to natural and open lands, governments are expected to consider the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services when making decisions about major projects such as public infrastructure.

Researchers have proposed that the current value of ecosystem services in cost-benefit analyses should significantly increase to better reflect their true worth.

Bears Ears National Monument is only one example of efforts from concerned citizens coming together to voice their support for the planet.

The Biden Administration has also taken steps to block oil, gas, and copper projects in Alaskan wilderness areas, further emphasizing the importance of protecting these ecologically rich landscapes from industrial exploitation.

Home to over 600 wildlife species, this withdrawal is a step forward in the preservation of Utah's natural heritage.

"Good news. Thanks SUWA," commented one reader on the release.

"Let's hope this decision becomes a permanent one," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.