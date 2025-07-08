Experts finally free bear that was trapped in heartbreaking predicament for 2 years: 'It's pretty incredible that the bear survived'

"It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear."

Imagine the greatest sense of relief you've ever felt in your life, and it's unlikely to be anywhere near what a black bear in Michigan experienced recently.

In 2023, a trail camera picked up a bear with an unusual accessory around its neck: a large plastic lid stuck firmly in place. Experts kept a close eye on the poor bear, and when it reappeared on camera with the lid still stuck to its neck, a plan was formed to free it.

Officials lured the bear into a trap where it was temporarily immobilized, and the lid was cut away from its neck. Undeterred, the bear woke and wandered back into the forest.

"It's pretty incredible that the bear survived and was able to feed itself," Cody Norton, a bear specialist with the state, told the Associated Press. Aside from missing hair and scarring around its neck, the bear's otherwise healthy condition surprised the experts.

Unfortunately, this is far from a unique story; it's all too common for wildlife to suffer the ill effects of plastic waste and other human encroachments.

Bears are particularly vulnerable to consuming plastic or getting entangled in it. As their natural habitats shrink, they're increasingly drawn to urban areas, and their keen sense of smell will inevitably lead them to pick through unsecured garbage.

This is almost certainly what happened to the unfortunate bear in this story, but thankfully, the bear's natural resilience and the tireless efforts of local experts led to a happy ending.

While it's generally best to avoid direct interaction with wild animals, feeding them is a bad idea; however, in some instances, human intervention is necessary. The story emphasizes the significance of local efforts in conserving wildlife and their habitats.

Often, the most effective action that can be taken is to back those groups financially or through volunteering. Nature is resilient and can recover quickly if given the chance.

As Cody Norton noted, the bear's tenacity was a pleasant surprise: "It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear."

