Police urge residents to stay alert after bear spotted near Tennessee neighborhood

A bear sighting near a Cookeville neighborhood on Friday morning has prompted police to urge residents to stay cautious, especially as black bears become more active in late spring.

What happened?

Cookeville police said the bear was spotted Friday morning near 10th Street and Washington Avenue and asked people in the area to stay alert. The police department said wildlife sightings can happen as bears move through the region and noted that many of these encounters end without incident when the animal is left alone.

Black bears across the region are emerging in late spring and moving around more. As they roam, some can end up in residential neighborhoods and even within city limits while searching for food.

Police also shared several safety reminders for residents: Stay away from the bear, keep pets leashed and watched, secure trash and pet food, and go indoors if the bear is nearby. Police said residents should call 911 if there is aggressive behavior or an emergency.

Why does it matter?

When bears enter developed areas, even for a short time, they can pose risks to people, pets, and the animal itself.

Food often plays a major role. Unsecured garbage, outdoor pet food, and other easy calories can attract wildlife into places where it might not otherwise stay. These food sources can make neighborhoods more appealing to bears.

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Black bears are especially active this time of year, which can increase the chances of more sightings, especially in communities where food sources are easy to access.

What can I do?

Give the bear space. Residents should not approach it, try to feed it, or attempt to get a closer look. If you do spot the animal, go indoors if possible and keep a safe distance.

Pet owners should take extra care. Dogs and other animals should stay leashed and be supervised outside, since pets can trigger defensive behavior or chase wildlife into dangerous situations.

Remove anything that could encourage a bear to linger. Secure trash cans, bring in pet food, and clear away other outdoor food sources.

If the situation becomes dangerous, police said residents should call 911 to report aggressive behavior or an emergency.

"Wildlife sightings can occur as bears travel through the area, and in many cases, they move on without incident if left alone," the police department said.

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