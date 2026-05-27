Officials kill bear in Oregon neighborhood as crowd gathers around tree

A bear seen near a Burgerville in Canby, Oregon, was later killed by law enforcement after officers followed it into a nearby neighborhood, and onlookers began gathering around the scene.

Canby Police said officers were sent out at about 10:50 a.m. on May 23 after a report of a bear near the restaurant. They then tracked it to private property, where it was up a tree, KATU reported.

Oregon State Police also responded, along with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Citing the city of Canby, KATU reported that no agency at the scene had a tranquilizer dart, and Oregon State Police reached out to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for help.

While officials waited, the bear began coming down at about 11:15 a.m. as a crowd formed nearby and the County Fairgrounds and Canby Saturday Market sat just blocks away.

Authorities decided to kill the bear because it was moving toward the public, and many people were nearby. The city did not identify the bear's age, though a viewer's video submitted to the station suggested it looked relatively small.

Even when a bear is not initially aggressive, human activity can quickly make a situation more dangerous. Food smells from restaurants, unsecured trash, and expanding development can draw wildlife closer to neighborhoods, while crowds, noise, and bystanders gathering to watch can add stress and reduce an animal's escape options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

After the shooting, Canby Police pointed residents to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's "Help Keep Bears Wild" guidance, which outlines ways to reduce the chances of bear encounters.

That generally means removing easy food sources and attractants: securing garbage, bringing in pet food, cleaning grills, and avoiding anything that teaches bears to associate neighborhoods with meals.

In cases like this, the bear is often not to blame — they are simply getting used to humans because of human actions and behaviors.

For people who do spot a bear, give it space. Don't crowd it or approach for photos or video, and keep pets and children away while contacting authorities as early as possible.

"This is an unfortunate circumstance, and I imagine the decision to use lethal force was not taken lightly," Canby Mayor Brian Hodson said, according to KATU. "Law enforcements' first responsibility is to protect the health and safety of residents, and I appreciate the multi-agency coordination."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.