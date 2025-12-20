Video of reckless tourist's close encounter with wild animal sparks backlash: 'Too close'

Bears can be beautiful, but they're best observed from afar.

If a bear approaches you, you're not a Disney princess — it's hungry, and you're in danger. Instagram couple Christy and Brooks (@smokymtfaithfoodfun) reposted a video from a tourist to serve as a cautionary tale.

Photo Credit: Instagram

"This is too close to film a bear," they wrote. "Bears are beautiful animals but we are in their environment. … they should be respected by giving them proper space."

The black bear is seen climbing up the steps in a shopping center, likely looking for food. The bear is just a few feet from the person filming, and it's far too close.

To prepare for hibernation, bears constantly seek out food throughout fall. But with habitat loss reducing available resources, desperate bears are wandering into human neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, bears and other animals that become accustomed to and unafraid of humans are considered a danger and are likely to be euthanized.

To protect yourself and others, always keep a safe distance from wildlife. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends staying at least 300 feet — around the length of a football field — away from bears.

Never approach, chase, or feed bears or other wild animals. When animals feel threatened, they can charge, trample, or attack, and can cause serious injury or death. One group of tourons — a combination of "tourists" and "morons" — was lucky to walk away unscathed after taunting two elk and their calf.

Commenters were frustrated with the behavior spotlighted in Christy and Brooks' TikTok.

One resident wrote, "People come here in hopes of seeing our bears. If you see one or several don't get close to film them! Don't feed them! Stay a reasonable distance and let them go on their way."

"I wish I could feel bad for people like this who get too close," another user commented.

"It actually makes me mad because the bears are not relocated. They are euthanized if they interact with humans in a violent way and usually it's because someone with a camera thought he'd be cool and get close to an actual bear," a third viewer said.

