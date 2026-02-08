Officials make harrowing discovery after pulling over smugglers on highway: 'Planning to sell'

"They are being questioned about where they intended to deliver them."

Two poachers were caught and charged with illegally harvesting wildlife, according to the Times of India.

What's happening?

Following an intelligence report, two men were stopped in a nature area south of New Delhi called Govardhana.

They were found carrying a bag containing bear organs and bones. Once questioned, they admitted to trapping and killing the animal.

"They killed the bear and were planning to sell its body parts," West Champaran forest director Neshamani K stated.

"They are being questioned about where they intended to deliver them and how many others are involved in this wildlife organ smuggling network," he added.

Sadly, animal smuggling is seen frequently in India. Three live black bears were recently rescued from illegal captivity in Punjab, for example.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

These smuggling operations can be worth millions of dollars.

Why is this concerning?

Bears play vital roles in their ecosystems.

As voracious scavengers, they can feed on carrion before it has a chance to act as a disease vector. Bears also spread seeds for local plants, and cycle nutrients for other species further down the food chain.

As natural habitats have eroded due to land development, agriculture, and changing weather patterns, bears have been pushed ever closer to human settlements.

In these circumstances, they can become overly familiar with people and more aggressive toward what they perceive as feeding opportunities.

This has led to many bears rooting around trash cans, and in extreme cases, has forced wildlife personnel to euthanize bears for safety purposes.

What's being done about it?

Authorities are investigating the pair of poachers in India.

Concerned citizens can take local action to help wildlife through volunteer groups that monitor habitat.

Advocating for wilderness protections from local government bodies can ensure animals have all the resources they need and that poachers are kept at bay.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.