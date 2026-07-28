Experts say bear that clung to utility pole may have been fleeing danger

The bear may have been frightened rather than climbing for food or curiosity.

Seeing a bear high up on a utility pole would be jarring under any circumstances.

In this case, the climb may also reflect something more serious than curiosity — a frightened animal reacting to the human activity around it.

What happened?

On TikTok, MustShareNews (@mustsharenews) posted footage of a bear gripping the top of a utility pole by Highway 56 in New Mexico on July 20. A stunned onlooker is heard reporting the sighting to authorities, who instruct the caller to "leave it be."

They said they couldn't intervene to remove it because tranquilizing the bear to get it down from the pole would be just as dangerous for the bear as being stuck on top of the pole.

Sadly, 10 News reported in an update that the bear died from electrocution before the power company arrived to cut electricity.

"The poor bear," one viewer remarked.

"What would drive a Bear to climb up a utility pole?" another wondered.

A bear climbing a pole may seem unusual, but wildlife experts say it likely ended up there after feeling cornered by people, traffic, or pets, MustShareNews noted.

Why does it matter?

When wildlife enters neighborhoods, roadways, or utility corridors, the risks can multiply.

Animals may be injured or killed, residents may panic, drivers may become distracted, and emergency crews may need to respond. Even a brief encounter can become hazardous if crowds gather or people move too close in an effort to film it.

What can I do?

If you see a bear or other wild animal in an unusual place, give it space. Do not approach for a better photo, do not shout, and do not try to scare it down from a perch or corner it into moving.

Keeping dogs leashed is also important, as pets can trigger defensive or escape behavior. In bear country, securing trash, removing food attractants, and staying alert near roads or wooded edges can help reduce the chances of an encounter escalating in the first place.

If an animal appears trapped or in immediate danger, the best course of action is to contact local wildlife officials, animal control, or emergency responders. Communities can help reduce these situations by giving wildlife safer routes away from busy human spaces.

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