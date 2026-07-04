Another suspected fatal bear attack in Japan comes as deaths spike and sightings top 50,000

As habitats and weather patterns shift, people and wild animals are crossing paths more often.

Japan recorded more than 50,000 bear sightings nationwide in the most recent year counted, and officials are now examining whether the broader surge in encounters is tied to another death after a man's body was found on a mountain in Aomori prefecture during an unusually deadly run of incidents.

What happened?

In Aomori, authorities said a man found dead on a mountain Monday may have been killed in a bear attack, AFP reported, making the case the newest in a series of fatal encounters this year.

In the Aomori case, CBS News reported that the suspected attack would add to five bear-attack deaths reported since April, and AFP said government figures show fatal maulings over the past three months are five times higher than a year ago.

Earlier this month, a bear that spent four days roaming city streets in Utsunomiya prompted AFP to report that dozens of police officers, hunters, and city officials were mobilized. The episode came in a year ending in March, in which Japan recorded more than 50,000 bear sightings nationwide — more than double the previous record.

What is causing an increase in attacks?

Scientists say the rise in encounters is partly tied to human-driven changes, including a warming climate and shrinking rural populations. Warmer conditions can increase food availability for bears, including acorns and prey animals, and having fewer people in some rural areas may weaken the barriers that once kept wildlife farther from towns and farms.

AFP has reported sightings at airport tarmacs and golf links, along with encounters near schools, supermarkets, and hot spring resorts.

As habitats and weather patterns shift, people and wild animals are crossing paths more often.

What are people saying?

According to CBS News, a local official told AFP that "police are still investigating the cause," and "bear bite marks had been found on his body."

Experts cited by AFP say bears are benefiting from abundant food "under the influence of a warming climate," while government data shows fatal maulings have risen sharply over the past three months.

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