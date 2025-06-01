Traveler heartbroken after making disturbing discovery on beloved beach: 'That's beyond shameful'

Unfortunately, scenes like these are far too common.

A traveler has shared their sadness after traveling an hour to a beach destination only to find it covered in other people's rubbish.

Posting on TikTok, travelwithzoe (@travelwithzoe) shared a harrowing video of Bushy Park beach in Parika, Guyana, covered in trash.

The video showed garbage had been left all over the beach and included everything from plastic bottles and general waste to tires and building materials. The traveler shared their sadness at the situation, writing, "always sad when nature gets ruined by plastic bottles."

Unfortunately, scenes like these are far too common and reflect the impact of human neglect on nature and once pristine environments.

Leaving waste in public areas can pollute both the land and water sources, as hazardous substances found in the waste can leach into the soil and contaminate ecosystems. This includes microplastics, which are continually shed from degrading plastic waste like bottles.

Microplastics have been linked to a number of health issues and have been found everywhere from the remotest locations on earth to inside human organs, including the brain and testicles.

Leaving waste on beaches also has the potential to endanger marine life such as sea birds, turtles, and fish who often mistake the waste for food. This can lead to injury and, in some cases, even death. The trash also has the potential to harm people as well as wildlife, especially if it is sharp or contains toxic waste.

Additionally, the sight of polluted beaches undermines the sense of peace that people find in these places, destroying connections to nature that natural areas offer. People should always take their trash home or dispose of it correctly to prevent scenes like these.

Viewers of the post were left shocked by the sheer amount of trash that had been dumped on the beach. "That's beyond shameful," one commenter wrote on the post.

"Oh ...that is terrible...no respect for themselves or the environment. They should do a beach cleanup," another commenter suggested.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





