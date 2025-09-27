Beachgoer sparks outrage with video of 'appalling' scene on sand: 'My blood is boiling'

"They should be ashamed of themselves."

A TikTok user shared a post highlighting a growing issue within natural areas.

The video, posted by Nik Mitchell (@get_wild_), shows a beach in England.

@get_wild_ Absolutely Shocking how much litter Is on Margate Beach this morning. The Monday morning aftermath on our Popular beaches 😔 Where's the pride & respect gone? ♬ original sound - Nik Mitchell

"Look at the aftermath of a weekend at Margate Beach," Nik says as the camera pans around the sand. "The whole beach, as far as you can see, is just strewn with litter," he continues.

Other beachgoers online have shared similar experiences, with one beach in Wisconsin being inundated with everything from used balloons to vape trash.

Litter on the beach is more than just an aesthetic killer. As Nik shows in the video, birds can be seen pecking at the trash, with various wildlife possibly mistaking human litter for food. Plus, when the tide comes in, this trash can easily be washed out to sea, potentially leading to issues like entanglement.

Plastic waste, in particular, such as empty bottles, can break down in the environment and contribute to microplastic pollution. Not only will this negatively impact marine life, but as fish are a part of the food chain, microplastics can, in turn, make their way into human bodies. This can lead to a plethora of health issues, including decreased cognitive function.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

While littering is a widespread problem, there are individuals making a positive impact. One ocean cleanup group removed over 17 million pounds of plastic trash from the Pacific Ocean.

To do your part, you can take local action by cleaning up litter you see in nature. To go the extra mile, you can also look for plastic-free alternatives to everyday items to curb the use of plastic altogether.

Commenters on Nik's Margate Beach video shared their horror at the scene.

"This is appalling," one user said.

Another person added, "My blood is boiling."

One infuriated user also commented, "Pure selfishness! I hope [the litterers] see this video and comments. They should be ashamed of themselves and come and clean it up!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.