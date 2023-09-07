  • Outdoors Outdoors

Outraged beachgoers capture video of floating ‘abomination’ in the water: ‘This is real life?’

The poster said, “What an abomination.”

by Mike Taylor
Beach billboard

Photo Credit: iStock

The beach is a magical place for many, offering days filled with rest and relaxation.

That is until a floating billboard ruins your view.

In a Reddit post this summer, picturesque aquamarine water and a white sand beach were ruined by a giant advertisement for Big Gulps. The promotion was erected on what appeared to be a barge chugging along the shoreline. The photo was later determined to be a screenshot of a post from two years ago that was pulled from a TikTok in Miami.

“Imagine going to a beach to relax and this thing appears,” the poster wrote.

Beach billboard
Photo Credit: Reddit

Humans share beaches and the waters off of them with all kinds of plants and wildlife, most of which are likely oblivious to such an atrocity.

But aside from creating an eyesore for people and perhaps a hazard for birds and aquatic animals, 7-Eleven and other advertisers — a poster for the movie The Tomorrow War popped up next on the digital screen — commissioned a boat to pollute the air and water in exchange for the chance to sell products.

Trash and litter might be the source of much of the damage caused to beaches, but boat pollution and marine equipment are also serious threats.

Boat maintenance and sewage discharge are two of the worst offenders. Chlorine, ammonia, and phosphates, which can harm plankton and fish, may seep into groundwater or be washed into surface water.

Fuel and oil also contain petroleum hydrocarbons that present risks for bottom-dwelling organisms.

And while we can’t know the toilet situation on this boat’s journey, fecal contamination during boating can destroy shellfishing areas, cause severe human health problems, and stimulate algae growth, which can reduce the available oxygen needed by fish and other organisms, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Just to tout a 79-cent drink.

The post was made in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, but that didn’t give the monstrosity enough credit, so commenters also chimed in.

“Someone call the boat-ramming Orcas,” one commenter joked. “Will pay in quality salmon.”

“This is real life??” another said. “What an abomination.”

