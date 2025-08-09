Homeowner spots unexpected backyard visitor thanks to growling dog: 'Involved in more than half of all reported incidents'

There are simple steps to follow to keep you and your pets safe.

The saying "Be Bear Aware" can be seen on trail or park signs, but for one Pennsylvania woman, it was her dog who was cued in on the black bear tromping around her backyard.

What's happening?

According to ABC 27, a black bear was spotted in the yard of a Dauphin County woman, who shared a clip to prove it.

Black bears are common in Pennsylvania and are the most abundant bear species in North America. While they are wild animals and predators, they are not usually a huge risk to humans.

The North American Bear Center explains that black bears can be rather timid, and dogs can usually scare them off. However, in some instances, especially when a mother and baby cubs are involved, they can pose a threat to your pooch.

Why is this black bear sighting concerning?

Bear and other wild animal sightings in highly populated areas often signal an issue in the animal's environment.

As building developments and the destruction of natural areas can result in habitat destruction and food shortage, animals like this Pennsylvanian black bear may end up where they don't belong.

What can be done about these kinds of sightings?

There are simple steps to follow to keep you and your pets safe from black bears. Most importantly, to prevent bears from entering your area, you can secure your food, or pet food, and ensure no scraps are left outside.

Bears that rely on humans for food can become unable to survive on their own. Plus, if a bear continues showing up in a residential area and starts causing harm, it may result in officials having to detain or even euthanize the animal.

With dogs, the situation can be a little more complicated. If your dog tries to attack or corner the black bear, they may fight back, leaving your pup in harm's way.

ABC 27 reported that Bear Wise said dogs were "involved in more than half of all reported incidents involving people and black bears between 2010 and 2015…" To keep your dog safe from black bears, an easy first step is to keep it on a leash. Bear Vault reported that of black bear attacks involving a dog, 79% were off-leash.

Not only does taking simple precautions for bear safety help keep you and your animal safe, but it can also save the bear's life.

To prevent the destruction of bear habitats and help keep them away from your home, you can also support conservation efforts aimed at protecting bears.

