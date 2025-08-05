Officials raise alarm over worsening crisis that threatens former Olympic venue: 'Shows no signs of stopping'

Warming waters around the world are resulting in rising sea levels, which threaten beaches and coastal communities globally. But some areas face greater risk than others. One region under the greatest threat is Barcelona, where beaches are already disappearing rapidly from one year to the next, the Independent reported.

What's happening?

Unlike many beaches, Barcelona's iconic sandy shores are human-made. Ahead of its turn playing host to the 1992 Olympic Games, Barcelona constructed several sandy beaches that are now prime tourist spots every summer. The economy of the region has shifted to depend on tourism revenue, and locals also enjoy the sun and sand.

But artificial beaches erode even more quickly than natural ones, so as the sea level rises, Barcelona is being hit hard.

In fall and winter, destructive weather systems, including storms, wear away at the beaches. The mayor of Montgat, just north of Barcelona, estimated that only a third of the local beach is left this year.

"Clearly, this is worrying," said Ana García, a seasonal visitor to Montgat. "It's increasing more and more, and shows no signs of stopping. Our coexistence with the sea here is in danger."

Why is coastal erosion important?

As our atmosphere becomes more polluted and traps more heat, glaciers melt and swell the ocean. At the same time, the water itself heats up, causing it to expand. This raises the sea level and contributes to heavier weather, both of which swallow coastlines.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It's bad enough that communities are losing spots for recreation and tourism. But if the erosion continues, buildings and infrastructure are also at risk.

What's being done about coastal erosion in Spain?

In Barcelona, the estimated bill to stabilize coasts in the metropolitan area is 60 million euros ($70.2 million) plus yearly maintenance. That's a dramatic cost to taxpayers to fix the damage caused by pollution.

Ideally, we should address the root cause of the damage: the pollution that leads to Earth's rising temperature. That means getting educated about climate issues and how they relate to you, starting today.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.