Expert issues warning on crisis that could threaten major city's existence — here's what you need to know

Bangkok is facing extreme flood risks and could be mostly submerged by 2030.

The city's flood management system is insufficient to handle extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and intense due to the changing climate.

What's happening?

As Asia News Network reported, Sonthi Kotchawat of the Thai Environmental Scholars Association highlighted the factors contributing to Bangkok's flood risks.

The expert explained how Bangkok is situated on a low-lying delta that is being compromised by rising sea levels. Melting polar ice caps and steadily increasing global temperatures are causing local sea levels to rise by 3-5 millimeters annually.

Another issue is the increase in extreme downpours in Bangkok during monsoon season. Meanwhile, the city's drainage system can't handle these heavy rainfall events, especially with the issue of excess litter in canals, resulting in widespread flooding.

Bangkok's water retention areas are being replaced by urban development, which further exacerbates flood risks.

Why are Bangkok's flood risks important?

Bangkok is Thailand's capital city and home to more than 11 million people. If intense rains continue to fall and sea levels rise without preventative action, many individuals and families could lose their properties or even their lives.

This example is indicative of a broader issue facing coastal communities worldwide.

Major U.S. cities are also confronting these same risks because of their construction and the natural disasters that loom ahead.

What's being done to protect coastal cities?

Kotchawat recommended several solutions to address the flood risks in Bangkok.

One was integrated flood management with a single national organization overseeing flood projects for a unified approach. Another suggestion was to build a dedicated waterway to channel floodwaters into the Gulf of Thailand.

Kotchawat suggested building dams, floodgates, pumping systems, and sea walls to prevent excess water from entering the city. As a last resort, the expert said that the government may need to consider relocating the capital.

Wherever you live, you can increase resiliency to flooding and other extreme storms by disaster-proofing your home.

You can also spread awareness about flood-related issues as you learn more about critical climate issues, including what's happening in Bangkok. Being prepared for floods and other natural disasters can help your loved ones stay safe in the face of danger and quickly evacuate if necessary.

