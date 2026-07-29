Washington hikers' Banff grizzly video in Canada could mean a $25,000 fine over off-leash dog

"The safety of them, their pets and other people is far more important than getting that video."

A viral grizzly encounter in Banff National Park is serving as a costly warning about pet safety, wildlife protection, and basic trail etiquette.

Two Washington hikers are looking at a possible fine of $25,000 after a video captured their off-leash dog in a close encounter with Grizz No. 142, one of Banff's most familiar bears.

What happened?

On July 21, Brook and Kraig Koski shared video from the Taylor Lake Trail that showed a grizzly moving toward them and their small dog, Lola, according to Outdoor Life.

As the bear advanced, Kraig retreated with bear spray in hand, while Brook said, "Lola, come here!" and: "What are we going to do? We have to get off the trail. He wants the trail."

What drew scrutiny from park officials was Lola's status throughout the nearly two-minute video: Despite the tense situation, she was never on a leash.

Parks Canada told Outdoor Life that wardens investigated after the video spread online and "identified the individuals involved and laid charges for having an off-leash dog under section five of the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animal Regulations."

Grizz No. 142, a 16-year-old female familiar to many in the popular Alberta locale, is a mother that has added cubs to the park's grizzly population in recent years.

No one was injured. In Banff, pets must be kept on a leash no longer than nine feet, and violating that rule can bring a fine of up to $25,000, Outdoor Life said.

Why does it matter?

The Taylor Lake area is near Lake Louise, one of Canada's busiest tourist destinations, as the region receives nearly 3 million visitors each year.

That steady flow of people overlaps with bear habitat. The area is home to about 20 grizzlies, roughly one-third of Banff's population, the outlet noted.

When visitors ignore leash rules, they can stress animals that already must navigate crowded landscapes.

"Bears and other wildlife may react aggressively toward dogs they view as threats, resulting in their injury or death," Parks Canada warned, per Outdoor Life.

That danger can also harm native animals. When wildlife injures a person, whether it was provoked or not, it may be euthanized.

"The safety of them, their pets, and other people is far more important than getting that video," Nick de Ruyter, WildSmart program director for the Biosphere Institute of the Bow Valley, told the CBC, as Outdoor Life relayed.

What can I do?

Rules exist to protect ecosystems, not just hikers. A dog, especially a loose one, can trigger a defensive response from wildlife.

"There was so much time in the video to grab the dog and put it on a leash," De Ruyter told the CBC, while Parks Canada said, "Always keep your pets on leash when visiting national parks."

And as de Ruyter put it, "There are consequences to those actions, and it will affect the wildlife."

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