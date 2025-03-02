  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists use gliders and underwater robots to make disturbing discovery: 'A good picture of the areas affected'

It creates ripple effects through coastal economies that depend on healthy seas.

by Zachary Ehrmann
It creates ripple effects through coastal economies that depend on healthy seas.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Major methane leaks from damaged gas pipelines have contaminated large sections of the Baltic Sea, according to a recent report in Science Daily. 

What's happening?

New research from the University of Gothenburg reveals methane from the destroyed Nord Stream pipelines spread across a large swath of the southern Baltic Sea. Using underwater robots and monitoring equipment, scientists found methane levels up to 1,000 times above normal that persisted for months. The contamination reached 23 marine protected areas critical for fishing communities and coastal economies.

"Our gliders, together with ocean modelling for the southern Baltic Sea, have given us a good picture of the areas affected by the spill. In total, we estimate that over 14% of the entire Baltic Sea was exposed to methane levels that were at least five times above normal," researcher Martin Mohrmann said

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Why are methane leaks important?

The Nord Stream explosions demonstrate how vulnerable communities are to aging gas infrastructure. The leak affected waters that local fishing industries rely on, potentially harming their livelihoods and economies. When crucial marine environments are damaged by methane contamination, it creates ripple effects through coastal economies that depend on healthy seas.

The issue also undermines efforts to transition away from dirty fuels, as methane leaks counteract progress in reducing polluting gases that harm our environment. 

What's being done about methane leaks and risks?

Some regions are taking proactive steps to address aging gas infrastructure. Several U.S. states have launched programs to identify and repair methane leaks from old pipelines. Many coastal communities are pushing for stricter monitoring of undersea gas lines.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The most effective solution is accelerating the shift to renewable energy, as solar and wind power don't carry these risks of catastrophic leaks. Cities including Copenhagen, Denmark, have shown it's possible to rapidly phase out dirty fuel infrastructure while creating new clean energy jobs. Supporting these transitions helps protect both local economies and the environment from disasters while creating more resilient and sustainable communities for generations to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x