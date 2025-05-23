Experts make gut-wrenching discovery while examining bird found dangling in tree: 'We really just need to step it up'

"It was pretty apparent at first that the male had passed away."

Two young bald eagles perished after becoming entangled in fishing line in the Fort Caroline area of Jacksonville, Florida, reported News4JAX.

What happened?

A local tree service company received an urgent call from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding two eaglets dangling from a fishing line 90 feet up in a massive pine tree. Boyd Deley, the owner of Odom's Beaches Tree Service, used a crane to rescue the birds.

"It was pretty apparent at first that the male had passed away from injuries from the fishing line already, which was very sad," Deley said. He cut the eagles free from braided fishing line and old fish carcasses, but it was a dire situation.

Despite rescue efforts with help from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, the female eaglet had to be euthanized the following day because of her injuries.

Why is improper fishing line disposal concerning?

When fishing gear ends up in nature, it creates deadly traps for wildlife that can't free themselves. Birds like these eaglets become entangled, leading to injury, strangulation, or starvation when they can't move freely.

"There is a lot of trash that is just disregarded right there in front of everybody all the time, and it affects the manatees, the other wildlife ... the sea turtles are a big one that end up getting messed up from it. So at the end of the day, we really just need to step it up on taking care of our wildlife," Deley noted.

For you and your community, healthy wildlife populations mean balanced ecosystems. When top predators like eagles disappear, entire food chains feel the effects. Birds of prey help control rodent populations that can damage crops and spread disease to people.

Wildlife officials stress this tragedy could have been avoided with the proper disposal of fishing materials.

What can I do to help prevent wildlife entanglement?

You can take simple steps to protect wildlife while enjoying fishing. Always dispose of fishing lines in designated recycling containers, often found at boat ramps and fishing piers, or if unavailable, secure them in a closed container for proper disposal at home.

Consider switching to a biodegradable fishing line when possible, as it breaks down faster if accidentally left in the environment.

When fishing, be cognizant of line snags and retrieve as much material as possible rather than cutting it loose. You can also join local shoreline cleanup events where volunteers often find and remove dangerous fishing debris.

Spreading awareness about responsible disposal can make a difference, too. Share information with fellow anglers about the impact of abandoned fishing gear on wildlife.

These small actions create safer environments for magnificent birds like bald eagles while preserving the natural beauty of waterways for everyone to enjoy.

